Brinker Capital Inc. Raises Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $15,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,336,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich boosted its holdings in Booking by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich now owns 2,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $32.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,398.83. 121,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,107.29 and a 52-week high of $2,094.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,670.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,904.19. The company has a market capitalization of $51.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.95.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. Booking had a return on equity of 74.06% and a net margin of 32.29%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $22.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 70.64 EPS for the current year.

BKNG has been the topic of several research reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,050.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Booking from $2,150.00 to $1,750.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,904.08.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

