Brinker Capital Inc. Reduces Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Brinker Capital Inc. cut its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,701 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,841 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $12,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,300 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the software company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,460 shares of the software company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,169 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk stock traded up $9.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $159.92. 369,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,438,389. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.38 and a fifty-two week high of $211.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.59, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.50.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $899.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.06 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 6.55% and a negative return on equity of 165.74%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADSK. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.91.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $31,335.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

