Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 13,967 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Brinker Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,967 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $14,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 71,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 622.4% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 369,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,643,000 after acquiring an additional 318,451 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 144,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,245 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 304,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFC traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.75. 8,237,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,025,180. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $118.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. Wells Fargo & Co’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. Robert W. Baird raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.42.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

