Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 14,581 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Brinker Capital Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,581 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. owned about 0.24% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $8,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Wealthquest Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 83,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 23,217 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,426,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,282,000 after purchasing an additional 202,063 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 168,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,468,000 after purchasing an additional 15,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $50.13. The stock had a trading volume of 34,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,700. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.53 and a 1 year high of $51.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.43.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.