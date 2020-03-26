Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 2,076 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Brinker Capital Inc. decreased its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 68,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after buying an additional 17,819 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,676,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 131,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,263,000 after purchasing an additional 9,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Night Owl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,062,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FISV. Atlantic Securities raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra lifted their price target on Fiserv from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.95.

FISV stock traded up $3.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 875,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,623,987. Fiserv Inc has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $125.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.88.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

