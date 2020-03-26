Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 2,978 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Brinker Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,978 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,115. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $2,659,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 425,819 shares of company stock worth $135,948,244 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from to in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price (up previously from $336.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.41.

NYSE:MA traded up $6.12 on Thursday, reaching $262.60. The stock had a trading volume of 239,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,147,128. The company has a market capitalization of $238.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $294.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.