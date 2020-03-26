Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 6,687 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Brinker Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,832 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,687 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 8,110 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 55,280 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 8,391 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 99,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 21,903 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the period. 51.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,514.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORCL traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,662,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,627,306. The stock has a market cap of $150.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.63.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

