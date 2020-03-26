Brinker Capital Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Brinker Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,826 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 53,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp lifted its stake in AbbVie by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 397,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,195,000 after acquiring an additional 40,453 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ABBV traded up $5.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.93. 3,169,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,558,661. The company has a market cap of $99.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $97.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.12.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.83.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

