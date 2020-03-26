Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) SVP Raphael J. Shemanski Acquires 1,000 Shares

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) SVP Raphael J. Shemanski acquired 1,000 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.50 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brink’s stock opened at $50.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Brink’s has a 1 year low of $40.18 and a 1 year high of $97.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.36.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $935.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.29 million. Brink’s had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 100.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brink’s will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Brink’s announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCO. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Brink’s in the first quarter worth $2,633,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Brink’s by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,454,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Brink’s by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 152,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,620,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Brink’s by 971.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 15,495 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Brink’s by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 75,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,260,000 after buying an additional 883,373 shares during the period.

BCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brink’s in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Brink’s in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brink’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

