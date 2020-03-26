Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. grace capital acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Gabelli started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.08.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BMY opened at $49.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.78. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $68.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

