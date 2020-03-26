British Land (LON:BLND) Earns Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

British Land (LON:BLND)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of British Land to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 606 ($7.97) to GBX 661 ($8.70) in a report on Friday, January 17th. Numis Securities cut shares of British Land to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 460 ($6.05) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 399 ($5.25) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 583.15 ($7.67).

Shares of BLND opened at GBX 345.10 ($4.54) on Thursday. British Land has a 1-year low of GBX 386.10 ($5.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 649.40 ($8.54). The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion and a PE ratio of -5.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 490.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 562.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

In other news, insider Tim Score purchased 4,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 612 ($8.05) per share, for a total transaction of £24,981.84 ($32,862.19). Insiders purchased 4,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,543,013 in the last quarter.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

