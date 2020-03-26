Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Capital Research Global Investors’ 6th Largest Position

Capital Research Global Investors lowered its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,175,954 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,209 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 2.6% of Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 6.83% of Broadcom worth $8,588,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,053,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $333,055,000 after buying an additional 545,500 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,907,456 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $602,751,000 after purchasing an additional 494,761 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,646,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,380,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 569.7% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 351,486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $111,077,000 after purchasing an additional 299,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.91, for a total transaction of $19,619,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 420,938 shares of company stock valued at $121,050,177. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVGO. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $308.00 to $264.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.81.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $25.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $243.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,276,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,157,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $331.58. The company has a market capitalization of $85.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.91.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 69.53%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.67%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

