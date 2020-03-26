Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. lessened its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,053,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $333,055,000 after buying an additional 545,500 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,907,456 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $602,751,000 after purchasing an additional 494,761 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $135,646,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $133,380,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in Broadcom by 569.7% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 351,486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,077,000 after acquiring an additional 299,000 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $23.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $241.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,535,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,157,263. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $331.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $271.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.91. The stock has a market cap of $85.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a return on equity of 69.53% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.55 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.18, for a total transaction of $14,595,164.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 420,938 shares of company stock valued at $121,050,177 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Broadcom from $308.00 to $264.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.81.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

