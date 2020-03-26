BroadVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVSN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BroadVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVSN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 64.0% from the February 27th total of 5,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of BroadVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th.

Get BroadVision alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BVSN traded up $1.01 on Thursday, reaching $4.00. The company had a trading volume of 571,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,682. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 million, a P/E ratio of -79.98 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.52. BroadVision has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $4.22.

In other news, major shareholder Esw Capital, Llc acquired 144,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.87 per share, for a total transaction of $415,257.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BroadVision stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of BroadVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVSN) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.99% of BroadVision worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

BroadVision Company Profile

BroadVision, Inc develops, markets, and supports enterprise portal applications that enable companies to unify their e-business infrastructure and conduct interactions and transactions with employees, partners, and customers through a personalized self-service model. The company offers business agility suite, a portal that provides personalized views of information and processes; commerce agility suite, an e-commerce system for transacting business on the Web; Clearvale, an enterprise social network solution; Clear, a human resources management system; QuickSilver, a publishing system for large and complex documents; and Vmoso, a cloud application for conducting virtual enterprise communications, mobile workgroup collaborations, and social business engagements.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for BroadVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BroadVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.