Brokerages Anticipate Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) to Announce $3.85 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) will post earnings of $3.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.75. Credit Acceptance posted earnings per share of $8.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full-year earnings of $20.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.01 to $21.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $29.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.94 to $31.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Credit Acceptance.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $385.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.34 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 44.06% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.85 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Credit Acceptance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens raised shares of Credit Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $340.00 to $190.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.33.

In related news, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.09, for a total value of $2,910,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,975,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,134,457.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.07, for a total transaction of $6,751,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,357,003 and have sold 196,552 shares valued at $85,726,446. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CACC. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 36.3% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,761,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 17.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 16.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 63.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CACC opened at $280.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 35.47 and a current ratio of 35.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $393.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $433.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.71. Credit Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $199.00 and a fifty-two week high of $509.99.

Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

