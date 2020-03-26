Brokerages Anticipate IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.85 Million

Brokerages expect that IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) will post $38.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for IMPINJ’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $39.00 million and the lowest is $38.70 million. IMPINJ posted sales of $33.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMPINJ will report full-year sales of $165.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $164.21 million to $165.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $195.39 million, with estimates ranging from $188.87 million to $201.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover IMPINJ.

Get IMPINJ alerts:

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. IMPINJ had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $40.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IMPINJ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of IMPINJ from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub lowered IMPINJ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on IMPINJ from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded IMPINJ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

In other IMPINJ news, Director Daniel Patrick Gibson acquired 48,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $889,685.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,570.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric Brodersen sold 8,251 shares of IMPINJ stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $213,618.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,628.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 105,485 shares of company stock worth $2,082,700 and sold 23,294 shares worth $594,958. 28.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in IMPINJ by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 161,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IMPINJ by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 104,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IMPINJ by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of IMPINJ by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in IMPINJ by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $16.24 on Thursday. IMPINJ has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $40.24. The stock has a market cap of $353.36 million, a P/E ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 9.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

About IMPINJ

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IMPINJ (PI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IMPINJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPINJ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.