Brokerages Anticipate Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $265.60 Million

Brokerages predict that Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) will post $265.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ingevity’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $263.00 million and the highest is $267.00 million. Ingevity posted sales of $276.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ingevity.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. Ingevity had a return on equity of 48.02% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NGVT has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Ingevity from to in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Ingevity from $67.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Ingevity from $100.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingevity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Shares of NYSE NGVT opened at $32.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.14. Ingevity has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $116.88. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.34.

In other news, Director Frederick J. Lynch bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $233,700.00. Also, CEO D Michael Wilson bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.12 per share, for a total transaction of $488,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 19,818 shares of company stock worth $1,111,255 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ingevity during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

