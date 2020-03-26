Brokerages Anticipate Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) to Announce $0.51 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) will report $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Monro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.55. Monro also reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monro will report full year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.39. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $329.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.04 million. Monro had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Monro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Monro from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Monro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Monro by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 138,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Monro during the fourth quarter worth about $27,349,000. CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Monro during the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Monro during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in Monro during the fourth quarter worth about $522,000.

Shares of Monro stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.80. Monro has a one year low of $37.22 and a one year high of $89.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.97%.

Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

