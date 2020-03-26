Brokerages Anticipate Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) will report $0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Peapack-Gladstone Financial reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.36 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 9.61%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

In other news, Director F Duffield Meyercord bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.39 per share, for a total transaction of $143,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,146. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $31,740.00. Insiders acquired a total of 13,990 shares of company stock worth $214,113 over the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 157.0% in the 4th quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 158,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 96,660 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 146,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 87,300 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 237,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,353,000 after acquiring an additional 33,440 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 53,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 28,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 418,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,935,000 after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGC stock traded up $3.44 on Thursday, reaching $18.24. 130,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,322. The company has a market cap of $270.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $31.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.20%.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

