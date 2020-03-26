Brokerages Anticipate Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) to Post $3.14 EPS

Brokerages expect Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.02 and the highest is $3.31. Ulta Beauty posted earnings of $3.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full-year earnings of $12.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.37 to $13.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $14.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.33 to $14.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ulta Beauty.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on ULTA. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $235.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub cut Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $317.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Nomura reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 7,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $191.88 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $124.05 and a fifty-two week high of $368.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $248.96 and a 200-day moving average of $248.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.10.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.