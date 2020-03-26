Brokerages Expect Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) to Announce -$0.62 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) will announce ($0.62) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Allakos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.57). Allakos posted earnings of ($0.47) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allakos will report full-year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.06) to ($2.43). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.84) to ($3.07). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Allakos.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.03).

Several research firms have recently commented on ALLK. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Allakos in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allakos in a report on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Shares of ALLK stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.64. 395,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,153. Allakos has a 12-month low of $30.32 and a 12-month high of $139.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.79 and a beta of -0.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Allakos in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allakos by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Allakos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Allakos by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Allakos by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

