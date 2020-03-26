Brokerages Expect Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.75 Million

Equities analysts expect Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO) to post $9.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.50 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full year sales of $33.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.89 million to $33.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.18 million, with estimates ranging from $4.66 million to $5.69 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aptevo Therapeutics.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APVO shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptevo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Aptevo Therapeutics from to in a research report on Monday, March 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 37,554 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 4.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,450,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,379,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 212,524 shares in the last quarter. 29.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APVO opened at $0.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.99. Aptevo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.57.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

