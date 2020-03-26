Brokerages Expect Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) to Announce $0.37 EPS

Equities analysts expect Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cactus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Cactus reported earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cactus will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $1.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $140.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.63 million. Cactus had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 24.20%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WHD. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cactus from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cactus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cactus from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Cactus in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cactus by 10.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 19.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 97,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 15,864 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 19.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 465.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WHD opened at $12.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.64. The company has a market cap of $874.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cactus has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $40.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.35%.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

