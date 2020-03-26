Brokerages Expect Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) will announce $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Duke Realty reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Duke Realty.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Duke Realty had a net margin of 44.05% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DRE. BTIG Research lowered shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.92.

Shares of NYSE DRE traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.66. 265,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,884,381. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.39. Duke Realty has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $38.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.28%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRE. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 25,850,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293,505 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,458,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $864,830,000 after acquiring an additional 457,554 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,153,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,162 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,871,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,300,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,719,000 after acquiring an additional 408,983 shares during the last quarter. 95.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

