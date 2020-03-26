Brokerages Expect Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) to Post $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Elanco Animal Health also reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Elanco Animal Health.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.83 million. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ELAN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.83.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director Michael J. Harrington purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $95,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,799 shares in the company, valued at $400,488.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R David Hoover purchased 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $110,659.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,814.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 15,000 shares of company stock worth $388,329. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,315,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364,089 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $116,826,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,763,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,565 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,942,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,814,000 after buying an additional 2,885,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,235,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,986,000 after buying an additional 2,194,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELAN traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.42. 6,174,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,806,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.81. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $35.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

