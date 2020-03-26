Brokerages Expect Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $341.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) will post $341.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Euronav’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $325.99 million to $357.38 million. Euronav reported sales of $197.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 73.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronav will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $993.14 million to $1.41 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $893.69 million to $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Euronav.

Get Euronav alerts:

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Euronav had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $320.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.27 million.

EURN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. DNB Markets lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Euronav from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Euronav presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Euronav in the 4th quarter worth about $51,800,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 304.1% during the 4th quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 3,552,959 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,811 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter valued at about $702,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronav in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,748,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronav by 391.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 275,630 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 219,490 shares during the period. 37.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EURN opened at $9.56 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.03. Euronav has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $13.21.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Euronav (EURN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.