Brokerages Expect Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) to Post $1.92 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) will report earnings of $1.92 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.77 and the highest is $2.01. Mohawk Industries reported earnings per share of $2.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full-year earnings of $9.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.45 to $10.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $11.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $11.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MHK. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $149.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.40.

In related news, Director Filip Balcaen bought 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $109.37 per share, with a total value of $5,687,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,174 shares in the company, valued at $237,770.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after buying an additional 10,741 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 94,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,921,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $82.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.64. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.27. Mohawk Industries has a fifty-two week low of $56.62 and a fifty-two week high of $156.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

