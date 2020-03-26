Brokerages Expect Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $280.70 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) will report $280.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $290.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $270.20 million. Regency Centers posted sales of $286.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $280.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on REG. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Regency Centers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

NYSE REG opened at $41.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.09. Regency Centers has a twelve month low of $32.84 and a twelve month high of $70.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,326,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $856,602,000 after buying an additional 269,047 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $642,213,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,657,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,212,000 after buying an additional 2,748,940 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,430,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,668,000 after buying an additional 311,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,589,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,558,000 after buying an additional 353,566 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

