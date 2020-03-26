Brokerages Expect Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP) to Announce $0.39 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP) will report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Univest Financial posted earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Univest Financial.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $58.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 23.51%.

UVSP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Univest Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of Univest Financial by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 788,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,351,000 after buying an additional 196,081 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 150,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 81,560 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Univest Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,635,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Univest Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,474,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Univest Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UVSP traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $15.13. 6,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,368. Univest Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.80 and its 200-day moving average is $24.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.89 million, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

About Univest Financial

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Univest Financial (UVSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.