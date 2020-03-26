Brokerages Expect Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) to Post $0.98 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) will announce earnings per share of $0.98 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01. Victory Capital posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 180%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full-year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $4.22. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $4.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Victory Capital.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $218.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.65 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 36.38% and a net margin of 15.10%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VCTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Victory Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley dropped their target price on Victory Capital from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Victory Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 569,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,937,000 after acquiring an additional 120,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 39,120 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 698.6% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 528,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,091,000 after acquiring an additional 462,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 108,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $15.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.41 million, a PE ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.63. Victory Capital has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $24.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.03 and a 200 day moving average of $18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.06%.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Victory Capital (VCTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.