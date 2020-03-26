Brokers Offer Predictions for NEWMONT GOLD-TS’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:NGT)

NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) – Analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for NEWMONT GOLD-TS in a report released on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.63. Raymond James also issued estimates for NEWMONT GOLD-TS’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

NGT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of NEWMONT GOLD-TS from C$75.00 to C$74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley raised shares of NEWMONT GOLD-TS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of NGT opened at C$67.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$61.73. NEWMONT GOLD-TS has a 1 year low of C$40.01 and a 1 year high of C$70.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. NEWMONT GOLD-TS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.02%.

NEWMONT GOLD-TS Company Profile

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

