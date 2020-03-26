Brokers Set Expectations for People’s United Financial, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PBCT)

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of People’s United Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for People’s United Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PBCT. ValuEngine upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens reduced their price objective on People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. DA Davidson cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, People’s United Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.30.

Shares of PBCT opened at $11.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.78. People’s United Financial has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $17.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBCT. State Street Corp lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,426,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $835,301,000 after buying an additional 4,036,986 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $40,649,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,362,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,720,000 after buying an additional 1,360,490 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,417,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,108,000 after buying an additional 1,049,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 2,383.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,003,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,965,000 after buying an additional 963,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO R David Rosato acquired 2,000 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.54 per share, for a total transaction of $45,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

