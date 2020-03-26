Brokers Set Expectations for Roku Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Roku in a report issued on Monday, March 23rd. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.46). Wedbush has a “Hold” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Roku’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ROKU. ValuEngine raised shares of Roku from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Roku from $159.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Roku has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.43.

Shares of ROKU opened at $94.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.40 and a beta of 1.64. Roku has a 12-month low of $55.02 and a 12-month high of $176.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.15.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Roku had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $411.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.43 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Roku by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,227,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,558,000 after buying an additional 2,795,202 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Roku by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,367,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,952,000 after acquiring an additional 139,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Roku by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,756,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,241,000 after acquiring an additional 21,163 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,945,000 after acquiring an additional 59,876 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 877,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,464,000 after acquiring an additional 386,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.25, for a total transaction of $3,406,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total value of $15,022,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,322 shares of company stock worth $28,412,660 over the last quarter. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

