Brokers Set Expectations for Valley National Bancorp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:VLY)

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $276.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VLY. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens raised Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of VLY stock opened at $6.92 on Thursday. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $12.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.32 and its 200 day moving average is $10.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Jennifer W. Steans purchased 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald H. Janis purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $48,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 62,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,365.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 82,000 shares of company stock worth $680,560. 3.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,510,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 577.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,886,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,048,000 after buying an additional 2,460,289 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,228,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,034,000 after buying an additional 2,396,229 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,066,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,626,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

