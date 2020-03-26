Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 946,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 187,505 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $47,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 126.9% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

BIP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.27.

BIP opened at $38.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 546.22, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.77. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $25.77 and a twelve month high of $56.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.538 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 3,071.43%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.