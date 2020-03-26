Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,283 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Brookfield Property Partners worth $12,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resource America Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 225,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 73,461 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 836,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,849 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 90,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 722,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,209,000 after purchasing an additional 217,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPY traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.63. The stock had a trading volume of 6,328,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,772,245. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.18. Brookfield Property Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $21.22.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 4.41%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Property Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 27.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BPY shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered Brookfield Property Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Brookfield Property Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Brookfield Property Partners Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

