BRP Inc Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc (TSE:DOO) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for BRP in a research note issued on Monday, March 23rd. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for BRP’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DOO. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on BRP from C$65.00 to C$38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$72.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$56.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. CIBC cut shares of BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$70.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$60.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. BRP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$46.20.

TSE DOO opened at C$23.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$53.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$57.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.56. BRP has a 1-year low of C$18.56 and a 1-year high of C$75.37.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The company reported C$1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.52 billion.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

