BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) Short Interest Up 187.6% in March

BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a growth of 187.6% from the February 27th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:BRT traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 92,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $143.13 million, a PE ratio of 57.42 and a beta of 0.89. BRT Apartments has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $18.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.82 and its 200-day moving average is $16.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.02%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.72%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRT. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 248.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BRT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRT Apartments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

