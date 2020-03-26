Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Stock Position Reduced by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,729,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,445 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 2.42% of Bruker worth $190,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Bruker by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,599,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588,867 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Bruker by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,332,000 after buying an additional 37,148 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bruker by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,067,000 after buying an additional 138,069 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Bruker by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 787,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,157,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Bruker by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,803,000 after buying an additional 459,986 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bruker alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Bruker in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised Bruker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Bruker from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Bruker from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bruker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.46.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $36.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.06. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.18 and a fifty-two week high of $54.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.43%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.