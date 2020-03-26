BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) Short Interest Down 76.3% in March

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 76.3% from the February 27th total of 3,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BSQUARE stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,385. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. BSQUARE has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $2.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1.28.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.37 million during the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 15.49% and a negative return on equity of 56.87%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BSQUARE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, major shareholder Ryan L. Vardeman bought 33,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $41,131.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BSQUARE stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 954,023 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,344 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 7.35% of BSQUARE worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.18% of the company’s stock.

BSQUARE Company Profile

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers DataV software solution, which addresses various business use cases specific to Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) applications, including predictive failure, adaptive diagnostics, and IIoT device management.

