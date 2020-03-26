BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. BT Group earned a media sentiment score of 1.85 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted BT Group’s ranking:

Get BT Group alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on BTGOF shares. HSBC downgraded shares of BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group cut shares of BT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

BT Group stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.60. The stock had a trading volume of 160,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,580. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.77. BT Group has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $3.96.

BT Group Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global Services, and Openreach. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.