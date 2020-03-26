Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,791,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,050 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.55% of Builders FirstSource worth $45,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 186.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $4,233,000. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $1,525,000. 361 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $1,361,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 105,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 30,534 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

BLDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $14.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.85. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.43.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.