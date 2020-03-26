Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Price Target Cut to GBX 912

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) had its target price cut by equities researchers at UBS Group from GBX 1,415 ($18.61) to GBX 912 ($12.00) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 34.58% from the stock’s current price.

BRBY has been the subject of several other reports. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,350 ($30.91) to GBX 2,100 ($27.62) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,240 ($29.47) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,881.47 ($24.75).

Get Burberry Group alerts:

LON BRBY traded up GBX 39.50 ($0.52) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,394 ($18.34). 1,809,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,130,000. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,658.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,995.32. Burberry Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,017 ($13.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,362 ($31.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.99, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.