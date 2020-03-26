Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) Shares Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 64.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,392 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.12% of Burlington Stores worth $17,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 179.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BURL traded up $7.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $169.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,322,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,109. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.73 and its 200 day moving average is $210.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.26. Burlington Stores Inc has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $250.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 131.83%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores Inc will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BURL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.14.

In other Burlington Stores news, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total value of $5,797,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 141,441 shares in the company, valued at $32,798,753.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

