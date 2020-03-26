Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 197.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,364 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Burlington Stores worth $28,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BURL. Third Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,730,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 1,814.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 723,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,471,000 after purchasing an additional 685,244 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1,177.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 552,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,936,000 after purchasing an additional 509,034 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 291.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 481,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,774,000 after purchasing an additional 358,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 4,352.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 158,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,102,000 after purchasing an additional 154,764 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BURL opened at $162.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.78. Burlington Stores Inc has a 12-month low of $105.67 and a 12-month high of $250.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 131.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores Inc will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Burlington Stores news, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total value of $5,797,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 141,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,798,753.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on BURL shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wedbush raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.14.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

