Business Credit Substitute Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $16,777.00 (BCS)

Business Credit Substitute (CURRENCY:BCS) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. One Business Credit Substitute token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0790 or 0.00001167 BTC on exchanges including BiKi and BCEX. Business Credit Substitute has a total market capitalization of $140,344.26 and $16,777.00 worth of Business Credit Substitute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Business Credit Substitute has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar.

About Business Credit Substitute

Business Credit Substitute’s total supply is 68,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,775,710 tokens. Business Credit Substitute’s official Twitter account is @

. The official message board for Business Credit Substitute is www.bcachain.org/news.php/en. Business Credit Substitute’s official website is www.bcachain.org/en.

Business Credit Substitute Token Trading

Business Credit Substitute can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiKi and BCEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Business Credit Substitute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Business Credit Substitute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Business Credit Substitute using one of the exchanges listed above.

