Bytecoin (BCN) Trading 16.3% Higher Over Last Week

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. During the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $46.76 million and $33,587.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Poloniex, Coindeal and cfinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.43 or 0.00745118 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005855 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001504 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 5th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org.

Bytecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: cfinex, Coindeal, Crex24, Stocks.Exchange, Binance, Poloniex, TradeOgre, HitBTC, Cryptohub and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

