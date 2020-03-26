Bytom (BTM) Market Cap Tops $60.79 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Bytom has a total market cap of $60.79 million and approximately $10.21 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytom coin can now be bought for about $0.0606 or 0.00000898 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, BitMart, EXX and HitBTC. During the last week, Bytom has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00595702 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014925 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007967 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2014. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,499,275 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bytom Coin Trading

Bytom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinTiger, ZB.COM, Neraex, EXX, HitBTC, Kucoin, Bibox, RightBTC, FCoin, BitMart, Huobi, OKEx, OTCBTC, CoinEgg, CoinEx, Gate.io, BigONE and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

