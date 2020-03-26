Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) Stock Holdings Increased by Capital Bank & Trust Co

Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co owned approximately 0.32% of Cable One worth $27,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its stake in Cable One by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Cable One by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Cable One by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 736 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,612.61, for a total transaction of $1,186,880.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,092,622.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran acquired 150 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,241.96 per share, with a total value of $186,294.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,795,651.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,584 shares of company stock valued at $7,114,170. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cable One stock traded up $73.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,462.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,987. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,573.69 and its 200 day moving average is $1,478.48. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 46.92 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Cable One Inc has a 52-week low of $964.21 and a 52-week high of $1,830.50.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $9.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.67 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.25 million. Cable One had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cable One Inc will post 41.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,240.00 to $1,367.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Cable One from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,805.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,900.00 to $1,968.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,606.67.

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

