Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,571 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,473 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $6,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 254,622 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 94,890 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $2,699,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 165.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,651 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 163,625 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,476,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COG stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,945,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,052,279. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average of $16.77. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $27.65.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 32.96%. The company had revenue of $461.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Cabot Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COG shares. Cfra reduced their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.31.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

